LADY VILLAINY

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — the age-old adage might hold true in real life. But on reel, too, we have had exceedingly vicious and remarkable women essaying some of the most menacing villains of all time.

Fans across the globe, including India, are gearing up for Marvel’s first female villain, Hela, played by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, in Thor: Ragnarok! Speaking of Hela, Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor, said: “Cate Blanchett is just brilliant as Hela. She is one of the greatest actors that has ever been. I had ideas of what she might do, but I was completely blindsided by the outcome. She just has this insane off-kilter attitude or look or kind of movement to her character.” Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, which releases on November 3, returns Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tom

Hiddleston as Loki. They are joined by Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins in tow. While we wait with bated breath for Hela to unleash her fury on Thor, Loki and Hulk, here’s recapturing some of the best female villains in cinema in Hollywood and Bollywood. Cate Blanchett

in Thor: Ragnarok Blanchett took on the role of the fearsome Hela, who destroys Mjölnir, Thor’s mighty hammer. Co-star Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), has said Blanchett “plays the worst of the worst. (Hela is) so evil.” Looks like it’s chills on November 3! Rosamund Pike

in Gone Girl Pike was an icy-cool wife Amy Dunne in David Fincher’s 2014 adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s best-selling thriller. Perhaps after watching Gone Girl, a lot many men thought twice before getting married. Betty Lou Gerson, Glenn Close

in 101 Dalmations 101 Dalmatians was based on a novel by British writer Dodie Smith in which the villainous Cruella de Vil (voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in the 1961 film) plans to skin puppies for a new fur coat. Glenn Close portrayed the role in the 1996 film as a monster with an unhealthy pallor, emaciated body draped in an oversized fur coat and a thin face. So nasty was she that when we think of dalmatians, Close is not far behind. Tilda Swinton

in The Chronicles of Narnia Swinton played the White Witch in the Narnia films trilogy — and terrified generations of children in the process. Bellatrix Lestrange and Dolores Umbridge

in the Harry Potter films Along with Voldemort, the female witches of the Harry Potter franchise — Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) and Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) — terrorise and strike horror among the students of Hogwarts and the wizarding world in their power-hungry avatars. Sharon Stone

in Basic Instinct After appearing in several unsuccessful films, Sharon Stone got her big break by uncrossing her legs during a police investigation scene, a scene that has gained a cult following. Thanks to her performance in this sex thriller, Basic Instinct made millions at the box office. Bipasha Basu

in Jism Bipasha Basu got her first Filmfare nomination in a negative role for the 2003 cult hit Jism and established herself firmly in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra

in Aitraaz PeeCee plays a powerful boss-lady who seduces her office junior with whom she has a history — and tries all sorts of tricks to get him back — in Aitraaz. And she fits the bill perfectly of the sultry seductress. Her performance won her awards and praise from critics and audiences.



Konkona Sen Sharma

in Ek Thi Daayan Konkona was the actual daayan of the film, sending shivers up the audience’s spine as a sari-clad mysterious woman with kohl-lined eyes. Kajol

in Gupt The very first woman to make it to the Filmfare list of actors for their negative role was Kajol (11), who played a psychopathic killer in Gupt.



Urmila Matondkar

in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Urmila’s acting in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya was nothing short of brilliant — an obsessed, jealous mistress who turns into a stalker, with the tables turned on a man this time!