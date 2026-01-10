‘KPop Demon Hunters’ writers join Tim Burton for ‘Attack of the Fifty‑Foot Woman’ remake

Popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters writers Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan have teamed up with American filmmaker Tim Burton to pen the screenplay for his upcoming project titled Attack of the Fifty‑Foot Woman.

The 2024‑announced film is a remake of the 1958 sci‑fi classic with a similar title. Earlier, Gone Girl (2014) writer Gillian Flynn was reported to be working on the screenplay. Later, Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan were approached by Warner Bros.

“We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty,” said the duo in a statement to US-based Entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

They added, “We have a feeling a lot of people will relate.”

Starring Allison Hayes in the titular role, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman revolves around wealthy socialite Nancy Archer, who, after a traumatic encounter with a giant alien spacecraft, begins to grow to an enormous size, fueled by her rage at her cheating husband and unsupportive father.

As she transforms into a 50-foot giantess, she seeks revenge, smashing her way through town to confront her husband, leading to a dramatic, fiery confrontation and tragic ending where she ultimately gets her revenge, albeit in a destructive way.

In 1993, the Nathan Juran-directed film was adapted into a television series, which stars Daryl Hannah in the lead role.

Writer‑duo Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan are currently working on the script for the series A Really Bad Person.

Their 2025 film KPop Demon Hunters has garnered significant accolades, including two wins at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards (Best Animated Feature & Best Song for Golden), multiple Grammy nominations (including Song of the Year), and record-breaking streaming/chart success on Netflix and Billboard, solidifying its cultural impact.

The film, streaming on Netflix, revolves around the girl band Huntrix, who secretly hunt demons. It stars voice actors like Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop.