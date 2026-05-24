Kolkata Police grills Swastika Mukherjee over purported 2021 social media post

Tollywood actress Swastika Mukherjee was questioned by the police on Saturday in connection with a case filed against her and actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay over their purported social media posts following the declaration of the West Bengal poll results in 2021, officials said.

Mukherjee was questioned for nearly an hour at the Gariahat police station in south Kolkata, PTI reported.

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The complaint was lodged on May 21 by an advocate, alleging that social media remarks made by the two actors after the 2021 election results had contributed to an atmosphere that fuelled violence in the state.

Police said the complaint pertains to a social media post made by Chattopadhyay on May 2, 2021, the day the assembly election results were declared, and a comment made by Swastika on it.

After the BJP came to power in the recently concluded assembly polls, screenshots of the old social media exchange went viral.

A senior police officer said the matter was being examined as part of ongoing investigations into alleged instances of provocation and incitement linked to the post-poll unrest, in which several people were allegedly killed.

"We are verifying the contents of the complaint and examining all digital evidence connected to the case. Necessary legal procedures are being followed,” he said.

Over the last few days, multiple cases across different police stations in the state were registered in connection with the 2021 post-poll violence, besides old cases being reopened, officials said.