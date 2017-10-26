Knot on the cards?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s romance may climb the next level very soon. The couple, who started dating a year ago, broke off and went their separate ways apparently because of Kohli’s inability to commit. They again got back and their relationship has been going pretty strong. There has been a buzz for a few months now that the couple are either planning to get engaged or have already done it secretly. Last December, Virat had denied reports of him having gotten engaged to the Jab Harry Met Sejal girl. But the rumours refuse to die down. Recently, the couple shot a video for an ethnicwear brand and since then there has been news about the two having finally decided to get hitched. The latest is that the couple might tie the knot this December. It was fuelled by the fact that Kohli apparently has requested the cricket board to excuse him from the Sri Lankan tour for entire December because of “personal reasons”. It is not clear whether the board has given the nod, but rumour mills are going crazy speculating if that is when the lovebirds would get married. Anushka and Virat have time and again said if there is an engagement or wedding in the offing they will announce it publicly. Going by that, one would think the couple would announce the news of the wedding if it’s just two months away. But then, if there is no wedding in the offing, why would Kohli request for a month’s off in the middle of a tour? Shubha Shetty Saha