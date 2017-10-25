Jimmy Tangree on the five highs for 91.9 Friends FM from Durga Puja

Up in the air The city experienced something really, really special… 100ft above ground. Pepsi, in association with 91.9 Friends FM, gave more than 100 winners of a contest that we had hosted an opportunity to enjoy a view of the city from a hot air balloon. And they were not alone up in the air as RJ Arko kept them company, going live. The hot air balloon moved up and down at regular intervals for two days and the activity was also shown live on Facebook. There was also a selfie contest at Park Circus Maidan where one was required to post selfies (taken with the Pepsi branding) on Facebook with the hashtag #HappyPepsiToYou between Saptami and Navami. The prize? Cans of Pepsi! At the Maidan there were performances by Somlata and the band, Blood. Ever bright Winners: Members of Golf Green Urban Complex with Eveready managing director Amritanshu Khaitan (third from left) Over a month, Eveready Brightest Abashon 2017 attracted a huge number of registrations from resident welfare associations (RWA). The shortlisted 100 RWAs were visited by a panel of judges and students from art and technical colleges, who judged the pandals on the parameters of lighting, pathway, driveway, mandap, safety standards, fire safety, power backup provisions and so on. Celebrity judge Monami Ghosh with RJ Srijon and Eveready representatives went around to shortlist the top 10, and on Navami, the top three were visited by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and yours truly. I took them live on air and on Facebook. Prizes? Rs 1 lakh for the winner (Golfgreen Urban Complex), Rs 75,000 for the first runner-up (Neelachal Abasan Co-Op Society) and Rs 50,000 for the second runner-up (Airport City, Phase-II). Besides prize money, trophies and certificates were also given. Super motivation Members of Tushar Electronics Back for Season 3, Havells: Super Shop, in association with 91.9 Friends FM, identified 58 home appliance shops in Calcutta and the suburbs from which the top six were chosen. The Friends team (with RJ Animesh) accompanied a team from Havells to the shops, between September 16 and 24. The idea was to motivate dealers and retailers. On September 25, the winners were announced and they received trophies, certificates and gift cheques from actress Parno Mittra. A pledge was also taken to make the city safe for women, and visitors to the shops were gifted saplings during the day. Women shoppers who dropped by in the evening received LED torches. Members of New Fair Deal Serving happiness Aminia not only serves biryani but also happiness. During Durga Puja, Aminia gave some of their lucky customers a chance to go live on 91.9 Friends FM and they also won our Pujo VIP Booklet. Pictures: Koushik Saha & 91.9 Friends FM