Jason Momoa exits Sony Pictures’ adaptation of ‘Helldivers’ video game

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has reportedly exited PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures’ upcoming film adaptation of the video game franchise Helldivers.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Sony Pictures is now searching for another actor to replace Momoa in the project, which is based on Arrowhead Game Studios’ popular video game series.

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No reason has been given for his departure.

The film is directed by Justin Lin, known for the Fast & Furious franchise, and is scheduled for release on November 10, 2027. Plot details remain under wraps.

The original Helldivers game was released in 2015. It follows an elite unit known as the Helldivers, where players work cooperatively to defend Super Earth and fight enemies in an intergalactic war.

Its sequel, Helldivers 2, released in 2024, has sold more than 12 million units across PlayStation 5 and PC since launch.

Helldivers is produced by Hutch Parker alongside PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Justin Lin under his banner Perfect Storm Entertainment.

The film was officially announced in 2025.