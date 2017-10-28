Irrfan is almost Singlle

Irrfan and Parvathy in a trailer from the film

National Award winner Irrfan Khan turned the Pro Kabaddi floor in Mumbai into a promotional ring for his upcoming Qarib Qarib Singlle.

He not only enjoyed the duel between the Patna Pirates and the Haryana Steelers, but was also seen chatting with the players.

Amid the sporting action, Irrfan, in his own inimitable style, promoted his upcoming film on middle-aged romance between Yogi (Irrfan) and Jaya (Parvathy), who meet online.

The film promises to showcase Irrfan’s talents in yet another content-driven film after Hindi Medium.

Parvathy, who has been a big name in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films for almost a decade, will make her Bollywood bow with Qarib Qarib Singlle, and the breezy romance and the fresh pairing might work wonders.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a departure from the usual fairytale romance that Bollywood churns out every year and tries to show that not every story has to have a perfect ending. The film could resonate with the millennials’ sentiments vis-à-vis relationship: qarib qarib single.

It promises to connect with singles and those who have found their partners online. The audience could relate with the content and is probably one of the reasons why the trailer struck a chord with them.

Irrfan, who recently completed his Bengali film, Doob, will pay another visit to Calcutta for two days with Parvathy to promote Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Irrfan plans to indulge in puchkas near Victoria Memorial and visit the city’s cultural hub, Nandan, for media interactions.

He also has plans to enjoy a boat ride on the Hooghly with Parvathy with the setting sun as a backdrop.