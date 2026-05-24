‘Not conducive to India’s growth’: Rapper Santy Sharma calls Cockroach Janta Party an internet drama

Indian rapper and independent music artist Santy Sharma on Saturday said that the “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) appears to be “more internet drama than a serious movement”, drawing support from several followers online.

Sharma, who worked as a music producer on the film Housefull 5, took to Instagram to criticise what he described as alleged attempts by the Cockroach Janta Party to provoke Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations in countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

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“Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns. The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself. If someone truly claims to be nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India — development, employment, education, innovation and national unity — instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh,” Sharma wrote on Instagram.

“No political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth,” he added, claiming that a significant portion of social media support behind such movements reportedly comes from accounts linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh and other anti-India narratives.

“India needs constructive discussions, not chaos driven by viral trends. I request the concerned authorities to monitor such activities carefully and take necessary steps to maintain peace, stability and national interest,” the 29-year-old musician concluded.

The post quickly received support from followers, “Strong opinion,” commented one, while another wrote, “Correct observation.”

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Sharma’s upcoming project as a music composer is titled The UAE Rockstar, according to IMDb.