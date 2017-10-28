'I wanted to jump into the sea'

Kapil with Shah Rukh Khan on his show At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Firangi, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma confided that he has had phases of depression, suicidal thoughts and most of it were consequences of his problems with alcohol. The man behind The Kapil Sharma Show said: “I used to lock myself up in a room and did not want to meet people. I even wanted to jump into the sea when I visited a friend whose house is by the sea.” He said it was all triggered by panic attacks. “I could not step onto the stage to perform and would cancel shoots. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.” Kapil cancelling shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show with Bolly biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor stirred a lot of controversy. “SRK had to come at 7, and I was on the sets at 2pm. But at 8, I couldn’t think I could do it. I couldn’t perform. Same happened with Anil sir. They were all very supportive. They told me to rest. It was reported that they left angrily, but they returned to check on me. Then I went to Bangalore and I locked myself in a room and started drinking a lot to hurt myself. People would tell me to come out of my office, where I locked myself. To get away from all the negativity, I would drink. In the bargain I cancelled a lot of my shows.” Sharma also spoke about his alleged fight with show co-actor Sunil Grover during a flight from Australia to Mumbai. Sharma had reportedly physically assaulted Grover. “When we reached Australia, since the first day, my mood was really bad. I was juggling so many things, I was shooting for the show and other things. During that time, my film’s artiste died. I was so nervous and turned so negative. I wanted to cancel the Australia show but couldn’t and before the show, a girl came to me complaining about a guy who happens to be my childhood friend, Chandan. I scolded him. I had to perform for one-and-a-half hours and that girl and boy artiste had 10-minute stints. My whole thing was, ‘You are bothering me with this when I have such a long performance ahead’. I am a little impulsive. Chandan went missing for five days. I wanted to meet him and apologise because I didn’t listen to his side of the story. I saw him one hour before the Australia flight and I lost it again and I used cuss words again. “Sunil (Grover) did not like it and he intervened. I abused him as well. But I love him and think he is one of the best and that is reason I worked with him,” he said. Kapil said he wanted Sunil to be at the trailer launch of Firangi.