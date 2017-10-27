Horror hotbods

Sex and horror go way back. More often that not, film-makers have preferred to have an eye-candy in their horror films. Here are some hotbods who have starred in recent Bollywood horror flicks. Raaz Reboot (2016) Emraan Hashmi Say what you will about Emraan Hashmi — he’s horrible at acting, he is the serial kisser — but there’s no denying his charm and hot body. Yes, his face is (as always) totally expressionless when he’s trying to convey to the viewers his sadness for Kriti Kharbanda’s Shaina, who is married to someone else, but well, when did you last go for an Emraan movie expecting to see awesome acting? Alone (2015) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover The film did fairly well, and the icing on the cake was Bong beauty Bipasha Basu getting together with her co-star Karan Singh Grover in real life. In case you didn’t know, model-actor Karan was in the 50 Sexiest Men in Asia list in 2013 and 2014. The two got married in 2016 and frequently post cute pictures of themselves and their family on Instagram. Ragini MMS 2 (2014) Sunny Leone Say what you will about the plot and other technical aspects of this film, the truth is Sunny Leone is the factor that made it a hit. Sunny plays herself in this 2014 movie, her fourth outing in a Bollywood film. Men have been besotted with her from long before she entered the house of Bigg Boss in 2011 and they still can’t seem to have enough of the 36-year-old Indo-Canadian bombshell. 3G (2013) Sonal Chauhan Sonal Chauhan has a killer blend of vulnerability and sexuality. The film may have sunk without a trace, but the model-singer-actress sure made her presence felt. The tub scene where the character of Neil Nitin Mukesh almost drowns her after a kiss is chilling. Raaz 3 (2012) Esha Gupta Esha Gupta has come a long way since Raaz 3. Pictures of a recent nude photoshoot that she put up on social media almost broke the Internet. Her killer body and raw sexuality has won her legions of admirers.