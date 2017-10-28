HOLLY REVIEW

If I had to spend a global meteorological catastrophe with anyone, I don’t think Gerard Butler would be my first choice. But of course I don’t have a choice. Butler’s character, Jake Lawson, has a job to do, and so do I. Jake’s is to fix the space-based weather-control system he designed and built, racing against a digital clock that counts down the minutes until “geostorm.” Mine involves counting the minutes until Geostorm is over and then offering a comprehensive damage assessment. To quote something Jake says to a grandstanding senator (Richard Schiff) who dares to question his expertise: you’re welcome. Directed by Dean Devlin from a script he wrote with Paul Guyot and discreetly installed in theatres without advance screenings, Geostorm uses digital technology to lay waste to a bunch of cities and hacky screenwriting to assault the dignity of several fine actors. Andy Garcia and Ed Harris are the president and secretary of state, while Abbie Cornish is a Secret Service agent secretly keeping company with a deputy secretary named Max Lawson (Jim Sturgess) who happens to be Jake’s younger brother. The siblings have their differences, but they share an unplaceable American accent, an aversion to regular shaving and a desire not to see the world destroyed by ice, fire, hail or heavy rain. The movie does what it can to replicate those elemental forces. I happened to see it in the 4DX format — a first for me — which combines the thrill of a Mad Tea Party ride with the sensory challenges of a cab ride across the Manhattan Bridge on a rainy night. Your seat rocks and rumbles during chase scenes, lists gently from side to side during zero-gravity interludes and abuses your lumbar spine when space junk starts flying. You sometimes catch a whiff of burning skyscraper, a spray of monsoon mist, a whoosh of gale-force wind and the gentle caress of Butler’s stubble on your cheek. Not that last thing, actually, but I’m sure they’re working on it. And I look forward to future 4DX adventures, or at least to installing one of those chairs in my office. I wouldn’t say the experience improved Geostorm, but it certainly didn’t make it any worse. As for Butler, he is no more or less credible as a renegade scientific genius than in any other role he’s attempted; consistency is his chief and perhaps his only virtue as an actor. He does his job. I do mine. The world is safe. The weather is fine. A.O. Scott

(The New York Times News Service)