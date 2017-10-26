Happens #heretoo

Bollywood says “Me Too”, but has named no names. Congratulating the women in Hollywood who have spoken out against movie moghul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual advances, Priyanka Chopra said Weinsteins abound in Bollywood, but she was thrown out of films because she did not know how to “network”. “I was thrown out of a couple of movies because I don’t network. I cried and told my dad that even if I do small movies I will make sure I am very good, because the only thing I know is my work. I was just 19 and it was scary,” said PeeCee at an event. But she stressed that predators abound in Bollywood. “Every girl has dealt with intimidation by powerful men. It was a norm. If (the girl) didn’t give in, her career was taken away from her because she is replaceable,” she said. “It’s not about sexuality. It’s not even about sex. I think it’s about power. I think it’s about putting a woman in her place.” The acress, 34, has been on a high since her move to Hollywood with ABC’s Quantico. She also bagged a role in Baywatch alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earlier this year. Asked if India had “a” Harvey Weinstein, Priyanka said: “I don’t think there’s ‘a’ Weinstein. I don’t even think there’s only ‘a’ Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood.” She asked women to stand together. “So what if I’m in heels? So what if I wear a dress? We’ve been told our femininity is our weakness, but it is not,” she said. “I commend the women who have come out and stood up for each other because women are told to pull each other down. But now we are in a world where my generation is fighting so hard that it doesn’t happen to the next generation, and men are standing up for women because feminism needs men so much,” she added. Tumhari Sulu actor Vidya Balan echoed Priyanka, speaking about how women feel about sexual harassment. Sulu, her character in the film, is of an enterprising, bold and happy-go-lucky housewife who lives by her own rules. “To think that even the most powerful actresses chose to keep silent on (Weinstein) for decades is a reflection of how women, however successful they maybe, don’t feel safe addressing sexual harassment,” she said.

Vidya said that she was never assaulted sexually. “If someone’s vibe made me uncomfortable, I’ve walked away from that person,” she said. “But I can’t say this enough number of times that I feel I came from a privileged position where my survival did not depend on this. A lot of times girls compromise as their survival depends on it.” Actress and producer Pooja Bhatt raised her voice too. “(There are) many Weinsteins within Bollywood. But would the powers that supposedly govern us ever do what the Academy did? Never. Associations lie.” Bharati K. Dubey