Handcrafted jewellery

The Gurugram-based Chicory Chai makes 100 per cent handcrafted (and not hand-assembled) jewellery in their studio-workshop. It’s one piece at a time, without the use of any industrial technique of mass production. An item passes from artisan to artisan, and if the metal used retains a raw edge or a mark or a solder or dent, the wearer is asked to treasure it as a signature rather than call it an imperfection. We also love the names of the pieces: Padmavati, Amrapali and Ahalya. Website: https://www.chicorychai.com/