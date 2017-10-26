The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Entertainment > Handcrafted jewellery

Handcrafted jewellery

The Gurugram-based Chicory Chai makes 100 per cent handcrafted (and not hand-assembled) jewellery in their studio-workshop. It’s one piece at a time, without the use of any industrial technique of mass production. An item passes from artisan to artisan, and if the metal used retains a raw edge or a mark or a solder or dent, the wearer is asked to treasure it as a signature rather than call it an imperfection. We also love the names of the  pieces: Padmavati, Amrapali and Ahalya.

Website: https://www.chicorychai.com/

 More stories in Entertainment

  • Knot on the cards?
  • Avengers, assemble!
  • Disha replaces Shruti in Sangamithra
  • Lisa Ray spends anniversary in Koh Samui
  • Freeze frame
  • But I have nothing to wear 
  • Look good as you run
  • New way to wear BASICS 
  • Euro designers ‘lazy’
  • #JWM @10
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  