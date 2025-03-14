From Dev to Koel Mallick: How Tollywood celebrities celebrate Holi with their loved ones

Rituparna Sengupta, Koel Mallick, Dev and Gaurav Chakraborty were among the Tollywood celebrities who celebrated Holi with their loved ones this year. Here’s a look at their special moments.

Rituparna shared throwback pictures from past Holi celebrations with her late mother. “Happy Holi ma. Subho Dol purnima...My first dol purnima without you...I can't touch your feet today or smear you with colours..which you loved the most,” the actress wrote.

Koel was all smiles as she played with red and blue smoke pyros.

Ankush Hazra and his girlfriend Oindrila Sen shared an adorable moment as they smeared abir on each other’s faces.



Dev celebrated Holi at home with his parents. He also joined the team of his upcoming film Raghu Dakat for a fun-filled celebration at his office.

Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh celebrated Holi with their baby boy Dheer. Gaurav’s mother Mithu Chakraborty also joined in.

Actress Ishaa Saha spent the day playing with colours and enjoying quality time with her friends.

Solanki Roy sported a yellow sari paired with a stylish white off-shoulder blouse for the Holi festivities.

Priyanka Sarkar was drenched in colours as she wished her fans ‘Happy Holi’ in an Instagram story.

Ushasi Ray embraced a classic festive look, donning a white sari with a yellow noodle-strap blouse for a Holi-special photoshoot.

Anupam Roy shook a leg with his wife Prashmita Paul at the Aamar Boss event.

Koushani Mukherjee and Bonny Sengupta celebrated the festival of colours together.