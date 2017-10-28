Freeze frame

Ghajini actress Asin is a mommy. Asin and her husband, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, became parents to a baby girl. The happy couple, who got married in a Christian ceremony last year, put out a statement: “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl… The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us…” One of the first visitors to see the new baby was Mr Khiladi Akshay Kumar — Asin’s co-star in Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2. He posted a picture of himself cradling the baby on Instagram: “One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends @simply.asin and Rahul

on the arrival of their little angel”.

(Bharati K. Dubey) For Kriti Kharbanda, shooting with Dharmendra for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was exhilarating. The actress, who mostly works in Kannada and Telugu films, has joined the third film in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. “When I did a scene with Dharam sir for the first time, I actually cried! I was very nervous, it was our one-on-one scene, where my back was facing the camera. The cinematographer noticed that I was in tears, it was an intense scene and he said ‘relax, don’t worry’. Someone told him (Dharmendra) that Kriti was crying as she was nervous about acting with him and he was like, ‘Kharbanda, what happened girl’?” Actor Jeff Goldblum, who played Ian Malcolm in the first two Jurassic Park films, has shared details of his return to the franchise with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. “Ian Malcolm, yes, might be back in this one, and he might have something to say about the current confluence of circumstances around the use and misuse of technology. With some wry irony, deep wise passionate conviction, and he might put on a nice dark bit of clothing here and there... And a tint of glass maybe,” Goldblum told Contactmusic. Actress Julianne Moore has said director James Toback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, had approached her “twice” but she refused. Toback, 72, who wrote Bugsy, has been accused of harassment by 38 women who went on record to talk about their ordeal in a Los Angeles Times report. “James Toback approached me in the ’80s on Columbus Ave with the same language — wanted me to audition, come to his apt,” Moore tweeted to reporter Glenn Whipp, who broke the story. “I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don’t u remember u did this before? (sic)” Child actor Charlie Shotwell, who featured in last year’s comedy-drama Captain Fantastic, has been roped in to play the title role in the physiological horror drama Eli. To be directed Ciaran Foy, the story is of a secluded clinic where a boy (Shotwell) with a rare disease is being treated. One soon finds that the clinic has turned haunted, with no way out. Anushka Sharma uses her time off the sets well. She posted a picture with her father working on their terrace garden. Surrounded by plants, the actress looked relaxed. She wrote: “Got done earlier than expected on set today. Used my time well & did some terrace gardening with dad. Enjoying the little things in life is what keeps me going. Keeping in touch with nature = BLISS”.