Freeze frame

Pop star Taylor Swift, who once claimed she did not need to remove her clothes to sell records, has released a preview of a music video for her latest — Ready For It — in which she appears to be completely naked.

Swift, The Daily Telegraph reported, posted three short clips of the video on her Instagram account. She appears unclothed, with geometric lines of lights across her body, although she is likely wearing a nude-coloured bodysuit. The clips already have over 2.5 million views. In 2014, the star had insisted she would not be stripping off like some of her pop rivals. “For me risky is revealing what really happened in my life through music,” she said. Only a few days back cancer patient Aruna P. Khot’s family and friends had reached out to Shah Rukh Khan. Aruna, who’s always been a big fan of SRK, has been battling cancer and was on her deathbed. Aruna’s children wanted her to meet Shah Rukh before she bade goodbye and decided to take the Twitter route to make a request to the superstar. The hashtag #SRKmeetsAruna created by them went viral and soon enough reached SRK, who promptly and graciously sent a video message to Aruna. He told Aruna: “I want to say this that me, my whole family, all our friends whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness. You are in a state where meeting you is perhaps not a possibility. I know this for a fact that you will get well soon and we will meet very soon.”

Aruna passed away before they could actually meet and SRK sent a condolence message to her son Akshat Khot. “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts will team up with Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) for a new family drama, Ben is Back. Hedges will play the charming-but-troubled Ben Burns, who returns home to his unsuspecting family one fateful Christmas Eve, said The Hollywood Reporter. Julia will play Holly Burns, Ben’s mother who welcomes her son but soon learns that he is still very much in harm’s way.