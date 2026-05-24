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regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 May 2026

Farah Khan cheers for triplets at graduation ceremony attended by Nita Ambani, PV Sindhu

Farah’s children, born in 2008, graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.05.26, 02:03 PM
Farah Khan with her children, Diva, Anya and Czar

Farah Khan with her children, Diva, Anya and Czar Instagram

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently turned cheerleader for her triplets — Diva, Anya and Czar — as they graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

“Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there’ll always be a nest waiting for them. P.S. it’s impossible to find all 3 kids and a husband when taking pics,” Farah wrote on Instagram alongside glimpses from the ceremony.

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The photos and videos capture Farah cheering for her triplets as they walk up on stage to receive their diplomas from Nita Ambani and chief guest P. V. Sindhu. Dressed in matching blue graduation robes, the siblings also posed for pictures with their mother after the ceremony.

Farah’s friends in the industry, including Kajol, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Sonali Bendre, reacted to the post.

Farah married filmmaker-editor Shirish Kunder in 2004 after collaborating on her directorial debut Main Hoon Na. The couple later worked together on films such as Jaan-E-Mann (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Tees Maar Khan (2010). They welcomed their triplets in 2008.

While Farah has not directed any film since 2014’s Happy New Year, she regularly posts food and celebrity-related vlogs on her YouTube channel. On the acting front, she was recently seen in the Netflix film Toaster, backed by Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Tarun Bali under KAMPA Films.

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