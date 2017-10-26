Euro designers ‘lazy’

Prabal Gurung, the American-Nepalesedesigner who is a favourite with Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, has called European designers “lazy”. Gurung, based in the US, is committed to making clothes for women of all body types, and is very critical of the fashion world that is fixated with size zero and the white skin. In a recent interview to Cosmopolitan, Gurung, who has recently started a collaboration with Lane Bryant, hit out at the narrowness of the European ramp. “I found our industry to be very myopic. [Fashion] has a one-dimensional idea of beauty. To me, beauty is inclusion — every size, every colour — that’s the world I live in. It was important to me that this woman was addressed ... that she, too, has a seat at the table,” he told the magazine. He said he was criticised for dressing up “fat people”, but he sees some changes coming in. On the whole, however, the fashion world remains rigid when it comes to reimagining things like size and colour. “Actual change is going to start happening when it happens in Europe. European fashion week is the worst, they are notoriously horrible at including people, and nobody calls it out. It is about time,” he said. Asked if it’s harder to design for curvy women, Gurung said: “(These designer) are lazy. They’re lazy! It’s not harder at all. Everyone’s body is different, even size 4, 6, 8. It’s always going to be different, but that’s what designing is. It is problem-solving. It's not just adding glitter and embroidery and calling it a day.”