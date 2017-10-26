Disha replaces Shruti in Sangamithra

Disha Patani will play the titular role in Sangamithra, the makers have announced. Shruti Haasan was originally supposed to play this role in the historical drama, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Hema Rukmani of Thenandal Studios Limited, which is producing the film, tweeted: “Exclusive:Introducing @DishPatani as #Sangamithra! @khushsundar @MuraliRamasamy4 @actor_jayamravi @arya_offl @SangamithraOffl.”

Sundar C, director of the reportedly Rs 200-crore project, tweeted: “We introduce @DishPatani as our beautiful princess #Sangamitra. shoot to start soon @Hemarukmani1 @actor_jayamravi @arya_offl @aditi1231.”

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress also revealed her excitement on social media. Retweeting Sundar’s tweet, she wrote: “Really very excited for #Sangamitra. Can’t wait to start shooting for this wonderful film...”

Set in the 8th century, the story of the film revolves around a warrior princess named Sangamithra who is out to save her kingdom from enemies, said reports.

The producers had signed up Shruti Haasan in February and the Welcome Back actress had launched the film in Cannes earlier this year. She trained for her role and shared pictures on social media before walking out of the project because of differences with the makers.

A.R. Rahman will score the film that is due to begin filming in a couple of months.