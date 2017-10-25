Dilwale remake... in about 10 years

Rohit Shetty thinks what went wrong with Dilwale was that they didn’t follow the original script of the film. “That was the first time we didn’t follow the original script we started out with. And I’ve learned the hard way never again to do that,” says Rohit, whose films have come to be identified with flying cars, physical comedy and blindingly bright colours. Dilwale was a comeback of the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol hit combination, the Raj and Simran of Indian cinema, and the director of the hit Golmaal series says he got carried away. “We thought we should focus on the Shah Rukh and Kajol romance and make the most of their already existing fan base. But that kind of mushy romance is not my brand of cinema. We altered the storyline to make room for romance but lost the original plot in the bargain,” admits Rohit. After a bit of coaxing to know how the original storyline went, he says: “In my original script, the characters only meet once in the first half, and directly in the second half. There’s no budding romance, no dates, no songs. They are racers in the first half. I can’t tell you more, but I assure you, if I narrate the script to you right now, you will be in splits!” Would Rohit ever try his hand at making the original script? “Not now but I do plan to remake it after about 10 years. By that time the audience will forget Dilwale, and will come to the theatres with a fresh mind to watch a Rohit Shetty film. And that’s what they will get,” Rohit signs off.