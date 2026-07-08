‘Chapell not the worst thing that happened to Ganguly’: Internet gives thumbs down to ‘Dada’ poster

Rajkummar Rao’s first-look poster as Sourav Ganguly from the upcoming Vikramaditya Motwane-directed biopic Dada has failed to impress social media users.

The photo features Rao recreating Ganguly’s iconic shirtless celebration at the Lord’s balcony, where the former skipper famously took off his jersey and waved it in the air after India’s come-from-behind victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

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Taking a swipe at the first-look poster, a user on X wrote, “Rajkumar is a fabulous actor. Dada was my fav cricketer. Vikramaditya is of course who he is. But with the poster of Dada, I am relieved that Greg Chappell was not the worst thing that happened to Ganguly.”

Drawing a comparison with Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of M.S. Dhoni, another user on X wrote, “People want the actor to look exactly like the person... that’s not possible. It’s all about getting the mannerisms right. Sushant didn’t look like Dhoni at all. Still we loved him.”

“I am no expert but the poster release would have been exciting if original photo was used with dada face and a small caption would go Rao will play the lead role,” tweeted another user.

“Please dont do this, make movies on the Mumbai floods no, please dont do this,” an user said in the comments section on Instagram. “This will end his career forever,” quipped another. “That looks so bad,” opined a third user.

Tanya Maniktala is set to play Ganguly’s wife Dona Ganguly in the upcoming film. Aparajita Adhya will be portraying his mother while Saswata Chatterjee will essay the role of his father Chandi Ganguly. Rahul Dev Bose will step into the shoes of his brother Snehasish Ganguly.