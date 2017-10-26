But I have nothing to wear 

Make place for the formal with the fancy 1 Chances are that you buy the same thing always, but don’t want to wear it always. Maybe you have a dozen black tops, or white saris, and you love them, but wearing them three days in a row you feel kind of dull? Next time you shop, remember this feeling. 2 Maybe you have saris, but no blouses to go with them? Either get them stitched, or go cool. Pair your sari with a T-shirt. See the effect, on yourself and others. 3 All that you have been trying for the evening – your bed is already a pile of clothes – are a size too small? Umm, if you want to fit back into them, start exercising. Now. 4But if you are comfortable in your skin, which makes you supercool, don’t keep the clothes that have grown too small.



5 You want to look hot and your wardrobe is full of tiny little things, but when it comes to wearing them you shy away or they are unsuitable for the occasion? Make your clothes a mixed bag, literally. Beachwear does not work always. You may not want to appear at a family do looking like Baywatch. 6 The opposite is true too. If your wardrobe is full of only office-wear and formals, make space for something light and fun. 7 You don’t have the right shoes/handbag/accessories to go with your clothes. Remember this at shopping time. In fact, when you buy something, think of it as partnering other items in your wardrobe. 8 You bought what looked good on the mannequin. But the mannequin isn’t you. It has no life, and almost no waist. 9 You have clothes of transparent material and not the right innerwear. So look at the fabric and take stock of your innerwear as you buy. 10 But nothing is matching your mood, which is soft, sensuous and feminine at the moment? Fix your mood. Keep the rest. Check out the online store: www.nothing 2wear.co.in