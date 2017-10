ROBERTO BENIGNI, DIBYENDU BARUA, KUMAR SANGAKKARA, IRFAN PATHAN, DAVID WARNER You are religious, compassionate and charitable. You are also brave and hopeful. You tend to be intuitive, which gives you an edge in business matters. You are open and direct, intelligent and witty, dynamic and ambitious. You can excel in any field. You lavish attention on your partner. — Kusum Bhandari Also: Simon Le Bon, KELLY OSBOURNE, KURT ZOUMA