Avengers, assemble!

Scarlett Johansson is proving to be quite the superhero in real life as well. The Avengers star, known for her philanthropic activities, is pulling out all stops to extend help to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico even as the Donald Trump administration tries to play down the extent of damage caused.

Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Avengers films, is getting her superhero friends together for a reading of Thornton Wilder’s classic play Our Town. All proceedings from the event will be used for relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless,” a press release from Johansson said.

“It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event,” she said.

The star has also tapped several of her Avengers co-stars, including Captain America Chris Evans, Iron Man/Tony Stark Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk.

“Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic,” she said.

Subham Mitra