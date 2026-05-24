Amid uncertainty over Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ another film on Galwan clash shelved indefinitely: Report

Even as uncertainty continues over Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, another film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash has reportedly been shelved amid sensitivities around India-China relations.

According to a Mid-day report, producer Himalay Dassani had planned a film titled The Lion of Galwan with his son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The project was based on Vir Chakra awardee Sepoy Gurtej Singh, who was martyred during the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

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The film has now been shelved indefinitely.

“The India-China relationship is much better today. So, we will have to revisit the story idea. After we complete the script, we will have to submit it to the Ministry of Defence of India before we begin shooting. Also, we have received a directive from them that there cannot be China-bashing. So, we need to revisit that angle,” Dassani told the publication.

“If we are not going to get clearance from the Defence Ministry, there will be no point in telling the story of the Galwan battle as we can’t show the correct angle. If the fight and the reasons behind the clash are non-existent, what is the use of making a movie on it? So, we have kept it on the backburner,” the producer added.

The development comes amid uncertainty over Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film, originally slated for release on April 17, is yet to hit theatres, with reports suggesting portions are being reshot and the makers are now targeting an August 14 release.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was killed along with 19 soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the Galwan clash.

The teaser for the film, released on Salman’s birthday last December, depicted the actor leading troops during the eastern Ladakh standoff.