MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses to perform in Guwahati in November

This will mark the second international concert in the city after Post Malone’s performance in December last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.06.26, 09:21 AM
Guns N\\\' Roses

Guns N' Roses File picture, IMDb

American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses will perform in Guwahati on November 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

This will mark the second international concert in the city after Post Malone’s performance in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam,” Sarma posted on X.

'”Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum,” he said.

Sarma said as fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam's hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.

The concert will be held at the Veterinary Ground at Khanapara.

This will be Guns N’ Roses’ third visit to India after their performance in Mumbai last year, and earlier shows in 2012 in Mumbai at the same venue along with Bengaluru.

Besides Guwahati, the band will also perform in Bengaluru on November 14 as part of the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour.

The Assam government had approved a new policy in May last year for promoting ‘concert tourism’ with Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat as hubs and also joined hands with Bigtree Entertainment, which operates online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to organise various national and international musical concerts in the state.

RELATED TOPICS

Guns N’ Roses
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Didi tries to chart BJP fight, her MPs plan to break away over tea in 'Suvendu presence'

Efforts to engineer a split in Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha contingent of 13 MPs might begin after the exercise in the Lok Sabha is completed, BJP sources said
An earth mover demolishes a stall allegedly encroaching on railway land outside Jadavpur station early on Monday as some protesters try to resist.
Quote left Quote right

They promised us three weeks but came back to demolish our shops in less than a week

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT