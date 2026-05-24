Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends 2026 Cannes closing ceremony in all-white structured suit

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in an all-white structured suit by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.

Chan shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday featuring Bachchan posing for photographers in the ensemble, which included a white blouse and white trousers with intricate lace detailing on the sides. The look was paired with a voluminous white feather boa and matching accessories.

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Bachchan, who has represented L'Oréal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, styled her hair in loose waves and opted for pink-toned makeup for the event, which concluded on Saturday.

Explaining the inspiration behind the outfit, Chan wrote in the caption: “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in a custom Cheney Chan Private look for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

“The Cannes red carpet, Cheney Chan reimagines formal tailoring through a dialogue between structure and instinct. Sharp suiting elements are softened through movement and texture, creating a silhouette suspended between reality and fantasy,” read the caption.

“The sculptural cat-ear shawl introduces a sense of mystery and duality—embodying both elegance and an untamed spirit. Framing the body through dramatic feathered forms and fluid lines, the look explores the tension between restraint and freedom. Inspired by Cheney Chan Private’s signature ‘Feng Ya Qi’ silhouette, graceful Eastern forms are reinterpreted through modern couture construction.

“Balancing masculine tailoring with poetic softness, the design embraces a contemporary vision of femininity—powerful yet gentle, disciplined yet instinctive. Like a quiet force, true presence never asks for attention—it simply owns the room,” it added.

Bachchan made her first appearance at the festival on Friday in a sculptural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal.

The couture outfit, titled “Luminara”, was designed around the concept of light in motion, translating light as energy, movement and force through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

Later in the evening, Bachchan changed into a pink gown with floral detailing and a flowing sheer cape by Sophie Couture for the “Lights On Women's Worth” event, attended by Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Jackson and others.

She was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a satin red gown while posing for photographs.