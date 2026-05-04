Assembly election 2026 results: Who will win in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry?

Key Events

BJP Dispur candidate expects 'overwhelming' victory in Assam BJP candidate from Dispur assembly constituency Pradyut Bordoloi, says, "The counting of votes is going to start very soon now. You can feel it throughout Assam that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP and BJP BJP-led NDA. I'm sure that by evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there'll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chief minister again."

Assam: Counting agents arrive at Guwahati centre Counting agents of different political parties have started to arrive at the strong room of five LACs under Kamrup (Metro) district at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati. Counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will begin from 8 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam BJP headquarters ahead of counting Visuals from BJP state headquarters in Guwahati. Counting of votes will begins shortly determining whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power after weeks of wrangling marked by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.

Puducherry ready for D-Day Puduchery Assembly Elections | Security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Puduchery, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.

Heavy security at Tamil Nadu counting centre Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Loyola College in Chennai, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.