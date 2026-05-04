Assembly election 2026 results: Who will win in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry?

BJP Dispur candidate expects 'overwhelming' victory in Assam
BJP candidate from Dispur assembly constituency Pradyut Bordoloi, says, "The counting of votes is going to start very soon now. You can feel it throughout Assam that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP and BJP BJP-led NDA. I'm sure that by evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there'll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chief minister again."
Assam: Counting agents arrive at Guwahati centre
Counting agents of different political parties have started to arrive at the strong room of five LACs under Kamrup (Metro) district at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.
Counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will begin from 8 am.
Assam BJP headquarters ahead of counting
Visuals from BJP state headquarters in Guwahati.
Counting of votes will begins shortly determining whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power after weeks of wrangling marked by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.
Puducherry ready for D-Day
Puduchery Assembly Elections | Security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Puduchery, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.
Heavy security at Tamil Nadu counting centre
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Loyola College in Chennai, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.
Congress confident of Kerala victory
On the Kerala state elections 2026, Congress MP Jebi Mather says, "We are very confident that it's going to be a very scintillating victory and that is a wish of the people of Kerala and the decision of the people of Kerala that it should be the Congress-led UDF government that should be in power... The CM will be a Congress leader who will be decided by the MLAs and the High Command... We are all waiting for the UDF government and the Congress Chief Minister."