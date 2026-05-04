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blog-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

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Assembly election 2026 results: Who will win in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry?

Early trends emerge across key states as regional heavyweights face off in high stakes contests shaping the political landscape

Our Web Desk Published 04.05.26, 6:10 AM

Main Events

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE

Credit: TTO Graphics

Key Events
Last update 04.05.26 7:25 AM

BJP Dispur candidate expects 'overwhelming' victory in Assam

BJP candidate from Dispur assembly constituency Pradyut Bordoloi, says, "The counting of votes is going to start very soon now. You can feel it throughout Assam that people have voted overwhelmingly for the BJP and BJP BJP-led NDA. I'm sure that by evening today, the people of Assam will have given a very firm mandate that there'll be a successive BJP-led government and Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chief minister again."

Last update 04.05.26 7:21 AM

Assam: Counting agents arrive at Guwahati centre

Counting agents of different political parties have started to arrive at the strong room of five LACs under Kamrup (Metro) district at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

Counting of votes for 126 Assembly constituencies will begin from 8 am.

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Last update 04.05.26 7:11 AM

Assam BJP headquarters ahead of counting

Visuals from BJP state headquarters in Guwahati.

Counting of votes will begins shortly determining whether the BJP-led NDA gets a third term or the Congress wrests power after weeks of wrangling marked by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.

Last update 04.05.26 6:56 AM

Puducherry ready for D-Day

Puduchery Assembly Elections | Security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Puduchery, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.

Last update 04.05.26 6:32 AM

Heavy security at Tamil Nadu counting centre

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Loyola College in Chennai, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted today.

Last update 04.05.26 6:36 AM

Congress confident of Kerala victory

On the Kerala state elections 2026, Congress MP Jebi Mather says, "We are very confident that it's going to be a very scintillating victory and that is a wish of the people of Kerala and the decision of the people of Kerala that it should be the Congress-led UDF government that should be in power... The CM will be a Congress leader who will be decided by the MLAs and the High Command... We are all waiting for the UDF government and the Congress Chief Minister." 

RELATED TOPICS

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026
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West Bengal polls: EC appoints 138 additional counting observers for 293 constituencies

This apart, the EC has taken a series of other measures to ensure that the entire exercise of counting of votes is held smoothly
Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote on April 29
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The BJP is not coming, take my word for it. We are winning in Bhabanipur

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