Gautam Deb returns to SMC; appeals for maintenance of clean environment across city

Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri, arrived at his office in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday, a day after the first phase of elections.

Deb, the Trinamool candidate from the Siliguri Assembly constituency, took up his usual administrative work at SMC where his party is in power.

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“As the elections are over, I have resumed regular work in SMC,” said Deb.

In a statement on social media, he appealed to all political parties to remove election campaign materials from the city after the poll results are declared on May 4.

Deb urged that visible campaign materials such as banners, hoardings, posters, flags and wall graffiti be cleared within seven to 10 days after the results are announced.

While acknowledging that immediate completion may not be feasible, he emphasised that all such materials should be cleared in phases within a month, restoring the city’s walls and public spaces to their original condition.

“We, from Trinamool’s side, will also take this initiative,” he added.

“Siliguri is known for setting positive examples through progressive decisions. I hope that the city could once again set a benchmark by ensuring a clean and visually appealing urban environment after the elections,” read the statement.

“If the campaign materials and wall graffiti continue to remain across Siliguri, it would affect the city’s aesthetic appeal and environment,” Deb added.

Deb will resume “Talk to Gautam”, an hour-long interactive session with city residents via phone, on Saturday.

“He is a seasoned politician and is trying to prove that he is sincerely working for people and the city,” said a political veteran based in Siliguri.