TSPSC

TS TET 2026 Admit Card Released at tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Exam Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
12:17 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website
The TG TET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 16 to June 22, 2026, for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in schools across the state

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the admit cards for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026 today, June 9. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The TG TET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 16 to June 22, 2026, for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in schools across the state.

According to the official schedule, the examination will be held in two sessions each day. The morning session will take place from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Each paper will have a duration of two hours and thirty minutes.

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Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their hall tickets, including their name, photograph, examination centre, date and timing of the test. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card and the prescribed identity proof.

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

  1. Visit the official TG TET website.
  2. Click on the “TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required credentials, including Aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number and date of birth.
  4. Click on the “Submit” button.
  5. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The Department of School Education has advised candidates to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card to ensure a smooth examination process.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
12:19 PM
TSPSC TET Admit Card
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