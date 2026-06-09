TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Dates Out for All Phases - Check Full Schedule, Seat Allotment Plan

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2026 admissions. The counselling process for candidates who qualified in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 will commence on June 19.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2026 admissions. The counselling process for candidates who qualified in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 will commence on June 19 and will be conducted in three phases. Through this process, eligible candidates will secure admission to engineering and other professional courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

The counselling procedure will include several stages, such as online registration, fee payment, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment, self-reporting, internal sliding, and spot admissions. Candidates have been advised to strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines, as failure to complete any stage may affect their chances of securing admission.

First Phase Schedule

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The first phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 will begin with online registration, counselling fee payment, and slot booking from June 19 to June 28. Candidates who complete registration will be required to attend certificate verification between June 22 and June 29.

The web options entry process, through which candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses, will remain open from June 25 to July 1. Candidates must freeze their options on July 1. A mock seat allotment is expected to be published on or before July 4, allowing candidates to assess their probable allotment status.

Following the mock allotment, candidates will be given an opportunity to modify their web options between July 5 and July 7. The final freezing of options will take place on July 7. The first phase seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on or before July 10. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14.

Second Phase Schedule

The second phase will provide another opportunity for candidates who were not allotted seats in the first phase, as well as for newly eligible applicants. Registration and slot booking for new candidates will be conducted on July 17, followed by certificate verification on July 18.

Web options can be exercised from July 18 to July 19, and candidates will need to freeze their choices on July 19. The second phase seat allotment result is expected on or before July 22. Candidates allotted seats during this round will have to pay the required fee and complete self-reporting between July 22 and July 24.

Students must then physically report to their allotted colleges from July 25 to July 28 to confirm admission. The last date for cancellation of allotted seats under this phase has also been fixed as July 28.

Final Phase Schedule

The final phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 will be conducted in August for candidates seeking admission through the last round of allotment. Slot booking for this phase will begin on July 31, while certificate verification is scheduled for August 1.

Candidates will be able to enter their web options from August 1 to August 2 and must freeze their choices on August 2. The final seat allotment result will be announced on or before August 5. Candidates who receive allotments in the final round must complete fee payment, self-reporting, and reporting at the allotted colleges between August 5 and August 7.