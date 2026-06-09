RRB NTPC UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released for June 18 Exam; Know Admit Card Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for candidates scheduled to appear in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate examination on June 18, 2026. Candidates can now check their allotted examination city, date and shift details through the official RRB portals.

The city intimation slip is available on the RRB candidate login portal and can be accessed using the registration number and date of birth. The document is intended to help candidates make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.

RRB clarified that the city intimation slip should not be treated as an admit card. The e-call letter or admit card will be issued separately, four days before the scheduled examination date.

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The NTPC Undergraduate Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) is being conducted under notification CEN 07/2025. The examination is being held in multiple phases from May 7 to June 20, 2026, across more than 200 centres nationwide. Three shifts are being conducted each day to accommodate the large number of candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 undergraduate-level vacancies in various categories, including Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk.

The city slip contains important information such as the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, examination date, shift timing, allotted exam city and the date on which the admit card will be made available.

Candidates appearing for the June 18 examination can expect their admit cards to be released approximately four days before the test. The board has advised applicants to regularly check official RRB websites for updates regarding admit cards, examination guidelines and other important announcements related to the recruitment process.