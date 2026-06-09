OJEE 2026

OJEE Result 2026 Announced, Stream-Wise Toppers Out: Check List and Counselling Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
10:12 AM

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Summary
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the results of OJEE 2026.
Candidates can now access and download their scorecards through the official OJEE websites (ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com).

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has announced the results of OJEE 2026. Candidates can now access and download their scorecards through the official OJEE websites (ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com) by logging in with their credentials.

More than one lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, of which 92,628 candidates (89.55 per cent) appeared for the examination. Excluding the nursing courses, 62,691 candidates from other courses have been assigned ranks according to their performance in their respective streams.

Candidates can view their performance by accessing the OJEE 2026 scorecard, which contains comprehensive details related to the examination outcome. The scorecard includes the candidate’s name, registration number, application number, marks obtained in the entrance examination, rank secured, qualifying status, and course-specific rank details. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and preserve a copy for future admission-related procedures.

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The OJEE 2026 examination was conducted over seven days from May 4 to May 10, 2026, at designated centres. Following the conclusion of the entrance test, the OJEE Committee released the provisional answer key on May 16, enabling candidates to review the responses and estimate their scores.

Candidates who identified discrepancies in the provisional answer key were provided an opportunity to submit objections through the official portal. All representations received during this period were examined by the competent authorities before the final evaluation process was completed and the results were prepared.

To check the OJEE 2026 result, candidates need to visit the official website and select the scorecard or rank card link available on the homepage. They must then log in using their application number, password, and security code. After submitting the required details, candidates can access, download, and print their scorecards for future reference.

Toppers List

Shubhransu Sutar secured the top position in the exam conducted for B Pharm course, while Swagat Kumar Behura secured the top position in M Tech, Tribikram Pradhan topped in MBA, Naren Patra in MCA /MSc (Computer Science), Srimayee Panigrahi in integrated MBA, Shyamsundar Behera in M Pharm, Sai Aarya Anushka Nayak in M Arch, and Sagarika Acharya in M Plan.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the admission process for a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by participating institutions across the state.

The counselling process will facilitate admissions to courses such as BTech (Lateral Entry), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, and MPharm, among others. During counselling, candidates will be required to complete registration, exercise their choice of institutions and courses, and participate in seat allotment rounds based on their ranks and eligibility criteria.

The OJEE Committee is expected to release a detailed counselling schedule and admission guidelines on its official website in the coming weeks. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official announcements to stay updated on registration dates, document verification requirements, seat allotment procedures, and other important admission-related developments.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
10:13 AM
OJEE 2026 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee Result Toppers list Counselling
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