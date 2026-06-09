SWAYAM January 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Issued by NTA - Check Allocation, Exam Schedule

Summary NTA has released the advance city intimation slip for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 Semester Examinations. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access the city allotment slip through the official NTA SWAYAM portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 Semester Examinations. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access their city allotment slip on the official NTA SWAYAM portal (exams.nta.nic.in/swayam) to check the city where their examination centre has been assigned.

The advance city intimation slip has been made available online to help candidates make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements before the commencement of the examinations. Applicants can download the document by logging in with their application number and password on the official examination website.

In an official notification, NTA clarified that the advance city intimation slip should not be treated as the admit card for the examination. The document has been issued solely to inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. Detailed information, such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time, and examination-day instructions, will be provided separately through the admit card, which will be released at a later stage.

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The SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examinations are scheduled to be conducted over five days, from June 17 to June 21, 2026. The examinations will be held at various centres across the country for a wide range of academic and professional courses offered through the SWAYAM platform. According to NTA, the examination session will cover 900 SWAYAM courses.

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in the city intimation slip and plan their travel arrangements well in advance, especially those who have been allotted examination centres outside their home districts or cities. Since the document only provides information regarding the examination city, candidates must continue to monitor the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards.

Find the direct download link here.