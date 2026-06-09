MHT CET Result 2026 Declared for PCB Group! First Attempt Scorecard Link, Admission Details Here

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 for candidates who appeared in the first attempt under the PCB group. Candidates can now access their scorecards through the official CET Cell portal (cetcell.mahacet.org).

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 for candidates who appeared in the first attempt under the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group. Candidates can now access their scorecards through the official CET Cell portal (cetcell.mahacet.org) and review their performance.

To view the result, candidates are required to log in using their registered roll number and password. The result has been made available online, allowing applicants to download their scorecards and prepare for the upcoming admission and counselling process.

The MHT CET 2026 scorecard provides a detailed overview of a candidate's performance in the examination. It includes personal and examination-related details such as the candidate's name, roll number, application information, marks obtained, percentile score, and merit rank. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and retain a copy for future admission-related procedures.

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This year's MHT CET examination was conducted in two phases. During the first phase, candidates from the PCB stream appeared for the examination between April 21 and April 26, while candidates from the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) stream took the test from April 11 to April 20. The second phase of the examination was conducted in May, with PCB examinations held on May 10 and 11 and PCM examinations conducted between May 12 and May 21.

Before the declaration of results, the CET Cell completed the answer key challenge process. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key, which were subsequently reviewed by the authorities. Following the examination of all objections received, the CET Cell published the final answer keys for both PCM and PCB groups on May 30, 2026, paving the way for the release of the results.

With the declaration of the PCB first-attempt results, candidates can now assess their standing and begin preparing for the next phase of the admission process. Further details regarding merit lists, counselling schedules, and seat allocation procedures are expected to be announced by the Maharashtra CET Cell in the coming weeks.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.