IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur’s JoSAA Counselling 2026 Helpdesk Goes Live! Open House for JEE Advanced Qualifiers Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2026
09:32 AM
IIT Kanpur

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Summary
As thousands of JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers begin one of the most crucial phases of their academic journey, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched its official JoSAA counselling helpdesk 2026.
Adding another dimension to its outreach efforts, IIT Kanpur also organised an Online JoSAA Open House today, June 9, 2026.

As thousands of JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers begin one of the most crucial phases of their academic journey, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched its official JoSAA counselling helpdesk 2026, a dedicated initiative aimed at helping candidates navigate the seat allocation process with confidence and clarity.

Organised by IIT Kanpur’s Academics and Career Council (AnC), the helpdesk is designed to provide aspirants with authentic, first-hand guidance from current IIT Kanpur students. The initiative seeks to bridge the information gap that often accompanies the counselling process by connecting candidates directly with verified student mentors from various academic departments.

The helpdesk became operational on June 2, 2026, immediately after the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2026 results. Functioning through an official WhatsApp community, the platform enables students to access reliable information and practical insights from those already studying at the institute.

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The online community has been structured to ensure smooth and effective communication. It includes department-specific doubt-solving groups, general discussion forums, and dedicated announcement channels that provide timely updates and accurate information throughout the counselling cycle. Through these channels, aspirants can interact directly with student volunteers from departments they are considering, helping them gain a clearer understanding of academics, campus life, career prospects, and research opportunities.

Speaking about the initiative, Adwaaiit Pande, General Secretary (UG), Academics and Career Council, IIT Kanpur, said, "The JoSAA Helpdesk reflects our commitment to supporting incoming students with honest, first-hand guidance. We want every aspirant to make a confident, well-informed decision regarding their academic future."

The helpdesk has been designed to address some of the most important concerns that candidates face during the counselling process. Participants can seek guidance on branch selection and preference ordering during JoSAA counselling, receive department-specific advice from current students, and learn more about IIT Kanpur’s academic curriculum and flexibility.

In addition, mentors are available to discuss placement trends, internship opportunities, research prospects, higher education pathways, student clubs, cultural festivals, hostel life, and the wide range of facilities available on campus. By offering practical insights beyond official brochures and statistics, the initiative aims to help students make decisions that align with their academic interests and career goals.

The launch comes at a crucial time as the JoSAA 2026 registration and choice-filling process remains open until June 11, 2026. Following this phase, candidates will participate in mock seat allocations and subsequent rounds of seat allotment. IIT Kanpur has confirmed that the helpdesk will continue operating throughout the counselling period and remain active until the completion of seat allocation in mid-July, ensuring continuous support for aspirants.

Eligible candidates can access the helpdesk by registering through the official form shared by the institute. According to IIT Kanpur, all registration details will remain strictly confidential and will be used solely for verification purposes.

Adding another dimension to its outreach efforts, IIT Kanpur also organised an Online JoSAA Open House today, June 9, 2026, for JEE Advanced-qualified candidates and their parents. The session will feature the institute’s Director, Deans, and senior faculty members, who will provide a comprehensive overview of IIT Kanpur’s academic programmes, research ecosystem, campus culture, placement opportunities, and student support systems.

The Open House will also include an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing participants to directly engage with the institute’s leadership and seek clarifications regarding academics, placements, research opportunities, student life, and the broader JoSAA counselling process.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2026
09:35 AM
IIT Kanpur JoSAA Counselling 2026 JEE Advanced 2026
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