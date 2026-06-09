ICSI Announces CSEET October 2026, CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Exam Dates; Details Here

Summary According to the schedule, the CSEET October 2026 examinations will commence on October 1, while the CS Executive and Professional examinations will begin from December 21, 2026 CSEET candidates will receive the reading time from 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm, while CS Executive and Professional candidates will be allowed to read the question paper from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session and the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2026 examinations.

According to the schedule, the CSEET October 2026 examinations will commence on October 1, while the CS Executive and Professional examinations will begin from December 21, 2026.

ICSI has also confirmed that candidates appearing for the examinations will be provided an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper before the commencement of the test. CSEET candidates will receive the reading time from 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm, while CS Executive and Professional candidates will be allowed to read the question paper from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm.

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ICSI CSEET October 2026 Schedule

The CSEET examinations will be conducted as per the following timetable:

Business Communication – October 1 (2:30 pm to 5:45 pm)

Fundamentals of Accounting – October 3 (2:30 pm to 5:45 pm)

Economic and Business Environment – October 5 (2:30 pm to 5:45 pm)

ICSI CS Executive December 2026 Schedule

For the Executive programme, examinations will be held on the following dates:

Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1) – December 21

Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2) – December 22

Company Law and Practice (Group 1) – December 23

Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2) – December 24

Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1) – December 26

Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2) – December 27

Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1) – December 28

ICSI CS Professional December 2026 Schedule

The Professional programme examinations will also begin on December 21 and continue through December 28:

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group 1) – December 21

Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2) – December 22

Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group 1) – December 23

Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group 2) – December 24

Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group 1) – December 26

Elective Paper 2 (Group 2) – December 27

Elective Paper 1 (Group 1) – December 28

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official ICSI website for detailed examination instructions, admit card updates and any revisions to the examination schedule.