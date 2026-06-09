Telangana Government Extends Summer Vacation for Schools - Check Revised Reopening Date

Summary The Telangana School Education Department has postponed the reopening of all government and private schools across the state, extending the summer vacation. Officials have been instructed to communicate the changes to schools under their respective jurisdictions to ensure smooth compliance.

The Telangana School Education Department has postponed the reopening of all government and private schools across the state, extending the summer vacation by a few more days. Schools that were originally scheduled to resume classes on June 12 for the 2026-27 academic session will now reopen on June 15, according to an official order issued by the department.

The decision was announced following multiple representations received by the state government from various stakeholders seeking a review of the reopening schedule. The concerns prompted the School Education Department to reassess the original plan and issue revised instructions regarding the commencement of the new academic year.

In the official order, Director of School Education E. Naveen Nicolas noted that the academic calendar for 2026-27 had initially fixed June 12 as the reopening date for schools after the summer vacation. However, since June 13 and June 14 fall on the second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the department decided that reopening schools on June 15 would be more practical and beneficial for students and educational institutions.

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The revised schedule applies to all government and private schools functioning under the School Education Department. Authorities stated that the adjustment has been made to streamline the beginning of the academic session while accommodating concerns raised by stakeholders.

To ensure that the academic calendar remains on track despite the postponement, the department has also announced a compensatory measure. According to the order, the second Saturday of July, which falls on July 11, 2026, will be observed as a regular working day in all government and private schools across the state. The move is intended to make up for the instructional time lost due to the delayed reopening and to maintain the prescribed number of teaching days for the academic year.

The Director of School Education has directed all concerned authorities, including heads of departments, Regional Joint Directors of School Education in Hyderabad and Warangal, and District Educational Officers, to take necessary steps for implementing the revised schedule. Officials have also been instructed to communicate the changes to schools under their respective jurisdictions to ensure smooth compliance.