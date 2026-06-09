Delhi ITI Admission 2026 Registration Begins; 11000+ Seats Available Across 19 Institutes - Direct Link

Summary The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has commenced the admission process for Delhi Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official admission portal (itidelhi.admissions.nic.in).

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) has commenced the admission process for Delhi Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can now register online through the official admission portal (itidelhi.admissions.nic.in) to seek admission to various vocational and technical training programmes offered by government-run ITIs across the national capital. The last day to apply and pay the registration fee is July 12.

The admission process will cover 19 government Industrial Training Institutes functioning under the Delhi government. Together, these institutes offer a total of 11,336 seats across 54 different trades, providing students with opportunities to acquire industry-relevant technical skills and vocational training.

The courses available through the Delhi ITI admission process are affiliated either with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). These programmes are designed to equip students with practical knowledge and professional competencies required in various sectors, thereby enhancing employability and career prospects.

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Reservation Policy

The admission authority has also outlined the reservation policy that will be applicable during seat allocation. As per government norms, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category will receive 15 per cent reservation, while Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants will be eligible for 7.5 per cent reservation. In addition, candidates from the Other Backward Classes – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category will be entitled to 27 per cent reservation. These reservations fall under the vertical reservation framework followed for admissions.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for Delhi ITI Admission 2026, candidates must satisfy the prescribed age and educational requirements. Applicants should have attained a minimum age of 14 years at the time of admission. The authorities have clarified that there is no upper age limit, allowing candidates from different age groups to apply for the programmes.

Academic eligibility will vary depending on the trade selected by the applicant. Candidates must have passed either Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognised board or possess an equivalent qualification as specified for the chosen course. Prospective applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility conditions for their preferred trade before submitting the application form.

In addition to educational qualifications, candidates must meet the domicile-related requirements prescribed by the admission authority. Applicants should either be residents of Delhi or have completed their schooling within the National Capital Territory. This criterion is mandatory for participation in the admission process.

The Directorate has also made medical fitness a compulsory requirement. Candidates will be required to furnish a valid medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner during the admission process. The certificate will serve as proof that the applicant is physically fit to undertake vocational training in the selected trade.

Find the direct registration link here.