DU PG Admission 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; Check Allotment Schedule

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) is set to close the extended registration window for postgraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) for the 2026-27 academic session today. Candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate programmes offered by the university have until 4:59 PM to complete the registration process and submit their applications through the admission portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to close the extended registration window for postgraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) for the 2026-27 academic session today, June 9. Candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate programmes offered by the university have until 4:59 PM to complete the registration process and submit their applications through the admission portal.

The extension was announced by the university after the original registration deadline of June 7. The additional time was provided to enable more candidates to complete their applications and participate in the admission process based on their Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET-PG) scores. With the revised deadline ending today, aspirants are advised to complete all formalities well before the portal closes to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Following the closure of the registration process, Delhi University will open a correction window for candidates who have already submitted their applications. According to the schedule released by the university, the correction facility will remain available from June 10 to June 11. During this period, registered candidates will be able to review and make necessary corrections to their submitted application forms.

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The university has also released the detailed admission schedule for the first two rounds of seat allocation under the CSAS-PG process. As per the official timeline, the first round of seat allotment will be announced on June 15. Candidates who receive seats in this round will have to accept their allotments between June 15 and June 17.

Verification and approval of applications by colleges, departments, and centres will be carried out from June 15 to June 18. Once the verification process is completed, candidates allotted seats in the first round will be required to pay the admission fee online. The last date for fee payment under the first round has been fixed as June 19.

The second round of seat allocation is scheduled to be released on June 22. Candidates who are allotted seats in this phase will be able to accept their allotments between June 22 and June 24. Verification of applications by the respective colleges and departments will continue until June 25.

For candidates securing seats in the second round, the deadline to complete the online fee payment process is June 27. Admission will be confirmed only after successful verification and payment of the prescribed fee within the stipulated period.

The ongoing admission process is being conducted on the basis of CUET-PG scores, which serve as the primary criterion for admission to postgraduate programmes at Delhi University. The university has urged candidates to carefully review their applications, adhere to the published schedule, and complete all registration and correction-related formalities within the specified deadlines.