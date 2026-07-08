seat allotment

COMEDK 2026 Mock Round Dates Announced; Engineering Seats Increased, Check Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2026
16:08 PM

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Summary
Candidates eligible for counselling will be able to begin filling and locking their preferred colleges and courses from July 11, 2026
According to the schedule, the last date to complete choice filling and locking is July 13, 2026

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the COMEDK UGET 2026 mock counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates eligible for counselling will be able to begin filling and locking their preferred colleges and courses from July 11, 2026.

According to the schedule, the last date to complete choice filling and locking is July 13, 2026. The mock round is designed to help candidates understand their probable seat allotment based on their preferences, allowing them to revise their option priorities before the final counselling rounds.

The final COMEDK UGET 2026 seat allotment schedule will be announced separately. Seat allocation will be based on candidates' UGET ranks, category and the choices locked during the counselling process.

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COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: Steps to Fill Choices

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the option entry process:

  • Visit the official COMEDK website.
  • Log in using your application number (or User ID) and password.
  • Click on the Option Entry section.
  • Search for your preferred colleges and engineering branches.
  • Add and arrange the selected choices in the desired order of preference.
  • Review the list carefully.
  • Save and lock the choices before the deadline.

COMEDK has also published an updated tentative seat matrix for the 2026 counselling process.

According to the revised matrix:

  • The total number of engineering seats has increased to 24,644, up from 24,626 announced earlier.
  • The number of seats available under the General Merit (GM) category has also been increased.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the revised seat matrix before filling their preferences and complete the choice-locking process within the stipulated timeline to be considered for seat allotment.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2026
16:09 PM
seat allotment COMEDK UGET COMEDK UGET 2026
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