Prof (Dr) RP Banerjee of EIILM-Kolkata unveils 2 books on Vedic wisdom at Boimela Prangan

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
15:47 PM
The books were launched at SBI Auditorium, Boimela Prangan in the presence of eminent dignitaries

Summary
These books provide an in-depth exploration of Vedic wisdom, its role in shaping civilisations and its continued relevance in modern science, technology and human transcendence
The Vedas: Wisdom and Truth for Human Emergence has been published by Routledge while Dakshineswar Mandir Trust has published Vedasnana: Satyarthir Brahmagyana Sadhan Vedapathae (in Bengali)

Two books authored by Prof (Dr) Rama Prosad Banerjee, Chairman & Director, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata), titled 'The VEDAS - Wisdom and Truth for Human Emergence' and 'Vedasnana: Satyarthir Brahmagyana Sadhan Vedapathae' (in Bengali) was launched on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair 2025 at SBI Auditorium, Boimela Prangan. These books provide an in-depth exploration of Vedic wisdom, its role in shaping civilisations and its continued relevance in modern science, technology and human transcendence.

The launch event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including, Prof (Dr) Mark H Taylor, PhD CPA, Director, Lynn Pippenger School of Accountancy, Muma College of Business, University of South Florida, USA, Past-President, American Accounting Association (AAA); Kusal Chowdhury, Trustee of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Founder & Convenor, Lokmata Rani Rashmoni Foundation, Editor, Matrishakti Patrika; Rozann R. Taylor, eminent author, USA; Rupak Barua, Managing Director & CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Ltd; Abir Chatterjee, Actor; Lucky Kulkarni, Director & Group Head-HR, Member of Management Board, Jeena & Company; Shri Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, President, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, 48th International Book Fair, 2025; Shri Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary, Publisher & Booksellers Guild, 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, 2025; S. K. Dutt, Head HR- GI Infotech (Macalvins Group- UK), Senior Advisor- United Nations UNCTAD Empretec India and Prof (Dr) Rama Prosad Banerjee, Chairman & Director, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata).

The Vedas: Wisdom and Truth for Human Emergence published by Routledge presents the Vedas as the bedrock of human wisdom, shaping civilisations and influencing the evolution of science and technology. It provides insights into the Vedic origins of rational thinking and empirical analysis, showing how the ancient scriptures continue to inspire the modern world. The book serves as a guide to attaining spiritual enlightenment and intellectual liberation through the timeless knowledge of the Vedas.

Vedasnana: Satyarthir Brahmagyana Sadhan Vedapathae (in Bengali) published by Dakshineswar Mandir Trust explores the fundamental truths of the Vedas from their origin, offering a path for human emergence through knowledge, wisdom and scientific advancement. It highlights the Vedic principles of Dharma (righteousness), Artha (prosperity), Kama (desires) and Moksha (liberation) as the foundation of life. The book illustrates how integrating Vedic wisdom with modern technological advancements can lead to a holistic and superior human civilisation.

Speaking at the launch event, Prof (Dr) Rama Prosad Banerjee, Chairman & Director, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata), expressed, “The modern mind needs the taste of poise and bliss in the midst of the flow of works, thoughts and transactions of the world. Also a modern person can position herself/himself in the field of thoughts, activities and the creative functions one may undertake, requires a thorough realisation of the true self within."

"The spirit of Vedas attempts to sensitise the presence of this true self not only in the intrinsics of the persons but in the empirical works, transactions and overall living of the person transcending the barriers of time, space and personal identities,” he added.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
15:55 PM
