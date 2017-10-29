The Telegraph
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Youth from city drowns in Digha
Our Special Correspondent

Digha: A youth from Amtala, on the southern fringe of the city, drowned in the Digha sea while bathing with his friends on Saturday morning.

Police said 26-year-old Bappa Munshi, the victim, and 14 other youths had reached Digha, in East Midnapore, early on Saturday.

Around 8.30am, Bappa and a few others went to the sea in New Digha for a dip.

"He might have lost his balance while negotiating a wave and apparently disappeared. His friends were busy playing in the water and so, no one was immediately aware of his absence," an officer said.

Bappa's friends realised within a few minutes that he was missing and started searching for him. He was found and rushed to Contai Sub-divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

"The victim was taken to the hospital around 9.15am. By then he had died. The body has been sent for post-mortem," a police officer said.

