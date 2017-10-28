The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Xaverians in Proteas land

Xaverians in Proteas land
Rith Basu
The St. Xavier's team during a practice session at the Western Province Cricket Club in Cape Town

Park Street: A team from St. Xavier's Collegiate School is back from a nine-day tour of South Africa, where the cricket was tough but the boys came home rich with tips from Paddy Upton and guidance from academy coaches on how to deal with extra bounce.

The team members also had a chance meeting and photo-op with South African middle-order batsman J.P. Duminy, when he dropped in to practise at The Cricket Academy (TCA) in Cape Town that hosted the boys.

The boys from Xavier's played five matches against different school and academy sides. They lost the first two, tied the next two and won the last one, finishing the tour on a positive note.

One of the most enriching experiences for the boys was a two-and-a-half-hour session with Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning coach of M.S. Dhoni's World Cup-winning squad of 2011.

The academy instructors also shared tips that helped the boys in the last few games.

Short ball lessons

The batsmen were struggling to cope with the extra bounce. The coaches made them practise back-foot drives against the short ball, stressed on stability when bat made contact with ball and pointed out most of them were going too far across while attempting the square cut, thus getting cramped up and dismissed.

For batsmen going battling a lean patch, Upton had a "three-ball strategy". "We were asked to forget everything else and concentrate on the next three balls and play them on merit. After that, it gets into the system," said Uddhav Bhagat of Class XII, the highest run-scorer for Xavier's.

Best ball mantra

The bowlers were dejected after their second match, which they lost by 95 runs after a 16-year-old called Jono Bird scored a 40-ball 100. The advice: stop experimenting and to stick to their "best ball", the one they were most comfortable with, to restrict runs.

Captain's challenge

St. Xavier's captain Shashvat Kumar was not doing well initially. "Mr. Upton said it is the responsibility of all senior players to step up their game in such situations. We tried it and it worked," he said.

Extras

The boys got to know from Upton that Sachin Tendulkar was the most dedicated player during practice sessions. Upton also told them it is more important to be a good human being than a good cricketer, citing the examples of Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman.

 More stories in Calcutta

  • Stink of washroom feedback
  • Dengue toll in CMC belt rises by two in 24 hours
  • JU degree with pick of diverse subjects
  • Cop and clerk held for bribery
  • Call block on school campus
  • Woman cries gang rape
  • Take a test and win a trip to China
  • Murder time helped cops
  • New Town road hazard on the 'moo've
  • Get set, kick off
  • 30 down with fever
  • Call to keep Salt Lake hawker-free
  • Property angle in Bandel death
  • Let 252 take TET, court tells board
  • Colleges worry about colour code
  • Ragging cry at IIEST
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  