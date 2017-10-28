Woman cries gang rape

Kultali: A woman in her early 30s has alleged that eight men gang-raped her early on Thursday when she tried to stop them from looting her house. In her complaint with Kultali police station, she said the men dragged her out of the house into the courtyard and raped her. "She lost consciousness during the torture," an officer said. The men barged into her house around 1am when she was asleep with her six-month-old child, police said. "She had kept the door open for her husband who had gone to the adjoining village to attend a musical soiree," the officer said. She woke up to a noise to find the men rummaging through a wooden almirah, he said. "She said in the complaint that she had grabbed one of the men and started screaming. But the others overpowered her and dragged her out into the courtyard," he said. The woman said she fainted and woke up to find herself on a bed in Jamtala Block Primary Health Centre. "One of her neighbours told us that he woke up hearing a commotion outside his house. When he switched on the light of his courtyard and stepped out, he saw some men running out of the woman's house," another officer said. "He went to her house and saw her lying unconscious on the ground. He alerted her husband and others." A medical test has been done and cops are waiting for the report, the police said. "We suspect the men to be from the same locality," the officer said.