What it takes to beat Brazil

BRUCE BUCKNELL , the British deputy high commissioner in Calcutta, had entered Salt Lake stadium on Wednesday afternoon a little tense. He could not have hoped for a happier ending to 90 minutes of pulsating football as England sealed a spot in the final of the U-17 World Cup with a 3-1 victory over crowd favourite Brazil and a Rhian Brewster hat-trick as the bonus. The envoy tells Metro what made the English lads unstoppable. When you are watching a semi-final, you are obviously tense. So, there was a lot of relief after the final whistle. The English team was disciplined. The boys kept their shape. If someone fell out of position, someone else filled in really quickly. I watched them in all the games England played... against Mexico... against Iraq. I think they played really well against Chile. And tonight, they were certainly up against a strong team. Especially from the second half, England played really well and the Brazilians did not quite seem to click. I am not a football expert, but I thought Brazil resorted to long passes that were easy for England to defend. But it was a close game. The Brazilians created a quite a few chances in the first half, although they did not have the same success in the second. England played better as a team and, in the end, the better team won on the day. Everybody's favourite second team in the world is Brazil. They get support wherever they play football...(But) the crowd also appreciated the England boys today. In fact, it was a great atmosphere. And, fittingly, it was a tight and high-quality game. I am looking forward to the final. I think the spectators will cheer more for England in the final!