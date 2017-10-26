Virus claims 11-year-old Chetla boy

Chetla: An 11-year-old boy died of dengue at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan on Wednesday, four days after the same state-run hospital had allegedly decided that he did not require admission immediately.

Pritam Halder, who was a student of Class VIat Kalidhan Institution, had had fever since October 18 but wasn't hospitalised until Monday morning. By evening, he was on a ventilator. "He never regained consciousness," said Mithun Halder, the boy's father.

The death certificate mentions "dengue haemorrhagic fever". Pritam is the eighth dengue victim in the Calcutta Municipal Corporation area this year.

His parents had taken him to the CMC clinic in Ward 82 on Friday, where a blood test confirmed dengue. His platelet count then was 2.6 lakh per microlitre of blood, which conforms to the normal range.

When his fever did not subside till Saturday evening, Pritam's father took him to the emergency ward of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan in Bhowanipore, where a doctor allegedly said his condition was "good".

"He went by the findings mentioned in the first test report, although more than 24 hours had passed," Mithun said. "No blood test was advised on Sunday either."

The guidelines for clinical management of dengue fever, mentioned on the website of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, states that a patient should be closely monitored for initial signs of shock.

