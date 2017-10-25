Underpass date with Cup final

Beleghata: One arm of the Beleghata underpass across the Bypass will be opened before the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held at Salt Lake stadium on October 28.

The arm to be opened will take pedestrians towards Beleghata Main Road from Salt Lake and vice-versa.

"Once unveiled, pedestrians will not be allowed to walk across the Bypass. That will result in faster movement of vehicles on the Bypass," a police officer said.

The Calcutta Metropolitan Development Authority, the implementing agency of the project, had initially planned to open the underpass before October 8, the day the tournament made its city debut.

"A concrete box drain blocked work and so, the arm could not be opened by October 8. We have decided to open it before the World Cup final on October 28," a CMDA official said.

Temporary iron stairs will be built at the Salt Lake end of the underpass, while the Beleghata end will have concrete stairs.

"The underpass has to be completed in one year. We started work hardly five months back and have finished one arm by now," said Saumitra Mohan, the chief executive officer of the CMDA.