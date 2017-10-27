Two dengue deaths

Calcutta: Two people died of dengue and two of fever in neighbouring areas of the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of dengue patients has crossed 20,000 in the state, a Swasthya Bhawan official said. The toll is 35 till Thursday. Metro gives the low-down.

Barasat

Samaresh Ghosh, 48, was being treated for fever at a healthcare centre run by Madhyamgram Municipality for five days.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Barasat two days ago where he died on Thursday. He had tested positive for dengue in the NS1 antigen test.

Basanti

Saina Khatun, 8, from Basanti, South 24-Parganas, who had tested positive for dengue, died at Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences in Calcutta on Thursday.

The girl had dengue and a report has been sent to Swasthya Bhawan mentioning dengue as the cause of death, a hospital official said.

Bagnan

Sandhya Sheet, 40, had fever for the past week. She was admitted to Howrah's Bagnan hospital on October 18 and later shifted to Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital.

The hospital referred her to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital when her condition worsened on Wednesday.

When she was wheeled into the hospital's emergency ward, she was declared dead.

Habra

Kakoli Ray, 35, who had fever for the past three days, died on Wednesday night at Habra hospital.