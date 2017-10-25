Trader murder with face taped

Mohammad Salim, who was found murdered inside his jewellery store on Zakaria Street on Monday Zakaria Street: A businessman dealing in precious stones was found murdered inside his jewellery store late on Monday with strangulation marks around his neck and his face and mouth wrapped in adhesive tape. Mohammad Salim, 55, had told his wife Shagufta Yasmeen when they last spoke over phone in the evening that he was expecting a client from Asansol at the store and would be late in returning home. Salim's driver Ilyas, who had gone to pick him up later than usual because of the meeting, entered SN Amber Jewellers at 5 Zakaria Street, close to Nakhoda Masjid, around 10.15pm and found his employer sprawled on the floor of the antechamber. Precious and semi-precious stones, an unspecified amount of cash kept in a locker inside the antechamber and Salim's mobile phone were reported missing. "Ilyas had been waiting some distance from the jewellery store when my aunt called him and said he should check whether her husband was still inside the store. She had failed to get him over phone and was worried because it was unusual of him not to return home past 10.10pm," Salim's nephew Waqas Khalid said on Tuesday. Based on the preliminary post-mortem report, additional commissioner of police (crime) Vishal Garg said "manual strangulation" appeared to be the cause of death. The stretch of Zakaria Street where Salim's store is located is a crowded commercial zone at daytime but deserted after 8pm, by which time all the shops close. There are more than 125 outlets for precious and semi-precious stones in that area. Police investigators said one or more assailants possibly entered SN Amber Jewellers after 8pm. Besides the desolation and darkness, the absence of CCTV cameras in the vicinity helped them go inside the store and exit undetected. Salim's store does not have a security camera either, unusual for one that sells precious stones. A family member said driver Ilyas had reached Zakaria Street from his employer's Narkeldanga home in a Swift around 9pm. He waited to hear from Salim for more than an hour before Shagufta instructed him over phone to find out why her husband still hadn't stepped out. As Ilyas walked towards the store from where he had parked the car, the entire stretch was dark and all the shops were shut. He was contemplating what to do when a person pointed out something he probably hadn't noticed. The shutters were down but not locked. The duo pulled up the shutters and found the interiors of the store dark. A glimmer of light in the antechamber led them to the body. "Salim was on the floor with his mouth and face taped. The driver tried to revive him by sprinkling water but he did not respond. He then called Salim's wife to say what had happened," said an officer at Jorasanko police station. Salim was declared dead on arrival at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. The police have used sniffer dogs to trace the crime trail, but nobody had been arrested until Tuesday evening.